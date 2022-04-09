Russia forex payments in 'selective default': S&P agency

PARIS: Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Saturday (Apr 9) downgraded Russia's foreign currency payments rating to "selective default" after Moscow paid a dollar-denominated debt in rubles this week.

The agency does not expect investors to be able to convert the ruble payments to dollars equivalent to the amounts originally due or that Russia will convert the payments within a 30-day grace period.

Sanctions on Moscow imposed by the West over its invasion of Ukraine are likely to increase and hamper Russia's "willingness and technical abilities" to honour its obligations to foreign creditors, the agency added in a statement.

Russia had met several interest payments in March after the US Treasury allowed foreign currency held by Moscow abroad to be used to pay external debt.

But the United States on Monday reversed course and only authorised Russia to repay its debt with dollars held in American banks, with JPMorgan blocking a payment.

Russia's finance ministry on Wednesday announced it had made a payment of almost US$650 million due on Apr 4 in rubles.