Gazprom says gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria halted

WARSAW: Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday (Apr 27) it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

It was the first time Russia has cut off gas to European customers since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb 24.

"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz and PGNiG due to absence of payments in roubles," Gazprom said in a statement, referring to the Polish and Bulgarian gas companies.

Poland and Bulgaria, both NATO and EU members, had earlier said Russia would stop supplying gas to them on Wednesday.

Russia's energy exports have largely continued since the war began, an exception to sanctions that have otherwise cut off Moscow from much of its trade with the West.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blackmailing Europe over energy in an attempt to break its allies as fighting entered a third month.

Moscow has demanded that European countries pay for gas in roubles. Buyers say this violates contracts which call for payment in euros.

There was conflicting information about how abruptly the cut-off was being implemented. Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union network of gas transmission operators said gas to Poland had been restored after a brief cut. The executive director of Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz had told Reuters supplies to Bulgaria were still flowing.

Hungary and Austria said gas supplies were normal.

Poland's state-owned PGNiG had said supplies from Gazprom - which covers about 50 per cent of Poland's national consumption - would be cut at 8am on Wednesday. Poland said it did not need to draw on reserves and its gas storage was 76% full.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Russia was "beginning the gas blackmail of Europe".

"Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies," Yermak said.

Bulgaria, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, said the proposed new payment scheme was in breach of its arrangement with Gazprom. It has held talks to import liquefied natural gas through neighbouring Turkey and Greece.