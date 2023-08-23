Logo
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions: Former president
Russia's Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev inspects arms production as he visits the Aleksinsky Experimental Mechanical Plant in the town of Aleksin in the Tula region, Russia, on Jun 15, 2023. (File Photo: Pool via Reuters/Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina)

23 Aug 2023
The deputy chair of the Russian security council Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow may annex Georgia's breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia. 

"The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published early on Wednesday (Aug 23) by Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.

"It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that," said Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Russia's most hawkish political voices since its forces invaded Ukraine starting in February 2022.

Georgia lost control over the regions after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Moscow recognised their independence in 2008, following Georgia’s attempt to regain control of South Ossetia by force that led to a Russian counter-attack.

Although Russian relations with Georgia have improved since then, Medvedev accused the West of creating tensions around the country by discussing its possible admission by NATO.

"We will not wait if our concerns become closer to reality," Medvedev said in the article that marked the 15th anniversary of the independence recognition, referring to a possible annexation.

Georgian officials have repeatedly said they are committed to joining the US-led military alliance that would preserve the territorial integrity of the country.

Source: Reuters/at

