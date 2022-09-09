Putin says Russia to export 30 million tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50 million

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Sep 9) that Russia would export 30 million tonnes of grain by the end of the year, and was ready to increase this volume to 50 million tonnes.

He gave no details, but the agriculture ministry said a week ago that Russia was ready to export up to 30 million tonnes of grain in the second half of 2022.

The price of foodstuffs has surged around the world in recent months, leading to fears of famine in poorer countries, in part due to the conflict in Ukraine - like Russia one of the world's leading grain producers - and Russia's five-month blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Since then, the situation has eased as Ukrainian exports have restarted, albeit still at relatively low volumes, under a deal with Russia brokered in July by Turkey and the United Nations.