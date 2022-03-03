Russia growing more aggressive, ramps up strikes on Kyiv: US official

WASHINGTON: Russian forces appear to have become more aggressive in their targeting of infrastructure inside Kyiv, which has seen an increase of missile and artillery strikes, as well as throughout the country, a senior US official said on Wednesday (Mar 2).

After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine's government and its claims to have taken a first city were disputed by Ukraine and Washington.

But the war's toll is increasingly dealing a heavy blow to civilians, with Ukrainian authorities estimating more than 2,000 civilians killed so far as Russian strikes destroy hospitals, schools and homes.

"We've observed, certainly as you have all observed, an increase in missiles and artillery that (is) targeting the city and this (increasing) aggressiveness in terms of just the iron that they're lobbing into the city," the official said.

After failing to swiftly take major cities and to subdue Ukraine's military, US officials have said for days that they believe that Russia will move toward shifting its strategy to encircling cities, cutting off supply and escape routes, then attacking with a combined force of armor, ground troops and engineers.

The most intensive bombardment has struck Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people in the east, whose centre has been turned into a bombed-out wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.