Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, US says

MOSCOW: Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all US citizens to leave the country within 48 hours.

A Russian attack could begin any day and would likely start with an air assault, while a rapid advance on Kyiv was also possible, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a media briefing.

It remains unclear, Sullivan said, whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had definitively given an order to start an invasion. Sullivan said he expected US President Joe Biden to seek out a phone call with Putin soon on the crisis.

Earlier, as Moscow further stiffened its response to Western diplomacy, commercial satellite images from a private US company showed new Russian military deployments at several sites near the border.

After telling NBC News that things in Ukraine "could go crazy quickly," Biden held a phone call on the crisis with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Romania, as well as the heads of NATO and the EU.