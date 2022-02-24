Russia has 'launched a full-scale invasion', attacking military infrastructure: Ukraine leaders

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (Feb 24) that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier accused Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion" as explosions were heard in cities around the country.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."