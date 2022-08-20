Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain

Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with acting Governor of Kirov region Alexander Sokolov via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

20 Aug 2022 04:25AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2022 04:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday (Aug 19).

"Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists," the spokesperson said.

"We welcome Indonesia's efforts to ensure that the impacts of Russia's war are considered in G20 meetings, as well as indications that Ukraine may be represented by President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy at the G20 Leaders Summit."

Indonesia will host the summit in November and has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.