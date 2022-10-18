Russia hits infrastructure targets across Ukraine, targets power and water

KYIV: Russian missiles crashed into infrastructure targets across Ukraine on Tuesday (Oct 18) morning as Moscow stepped up what looked like a deliberate campaign to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter.

The major of Zhytomyr, a city of 263,000 people, said the attacks had knocked out the power and water supply, and two explosions rocked an energy facility in the southeastern city of Dnipro, a city of nearly 1 million, causing serious damage, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian presidential aide.

In the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, a missile slammed into an apartment building killing at least one man, a Reuters witness said, and blasts were heard and smoke seen rising in Kyiv, the capital.

There were also reports of power facilities being targeted in the city of Kharkiv, a city with a pre-war population of 1.43 million people, close to the Russian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians with the air attacks, which came a day after drone strikes on Kyiv and other cities killed at least four people.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

There was no immediate word on how many people had been killed in the strikes.