Russia hits Kyiv, Lviv after flagship sunk

KYIV: Russia's warplanes bombed Lviv and its missiles struck Kyiv on Saturday (Apr 16), as Moscow followed through on a threat to launch more long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities after the sinking of its Black Sea Fleet flagship.

An explosion was heard and smoke seen in Kyiv's south-eastern Darnytskyi district, where Moscow said it had struck a factory that repairs tanks. The capital's mayor said rescuers and medics were working there but gave no further details.

Ukraine's military said Russian warplanes that took off from Belarus had also fired missiles at the Lviv region near the Polish border, where four cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defences.

Russia said it also struck a military vehicle repair factory in Mykolaiv, a city close to the southern front.

The attacks followed Russia's announcement on Friday that it would intensify long-range strikes in retaliation for unspecified acts of "sabotage" and "terrorism", hours after it confirmed the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Kyiv and Washington say the ship was hit by Ukrainian missiles, a striking display of Ukraine's military success against a far better-armed foe. Moscow says it sank after a fire.

A month and a half into President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Russia is trying to capture territory in the south and east after withdrawing from the north following a massive assault on Kyiv that was repelled at the capital's outskirts.

Russian troops that pulled out of the north left behind towns littered with bodies of civilians, evidence of what US President Joe Biden this week called genocide - an attempt to erase Ukrainian national identity.

Russia denies targeting civilians and says the aim of what it calls its "special military operation" is to disarm its neighbour, defeat nationalists and protect separatists in the southeast.

Ukrainian troops are still holding out in the ruins of the besieged coastal city of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, where tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped for seven weeks under bombardment.

"The situation in Mariupol is difficult ... Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city," defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a televised briefing.