Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Under pressure in the south of Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday (Oct 23), destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the front and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation".

Mykolaiv lies roughly 35km northwest of the front line to occupied Kherson, the southern region where Russia has ordered 60,000 people to flee a Ukrainian counter offensive "to save your lives".

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who some Russian nationalists have blamed for Moscow's setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion, discussed the "rapidly deteriorating situation" in calls with French, British and Turkish counterparts, the ministry said.

He also spoke by phone with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the second time in three days. Neither the Russian defense ministry nor the Pentagon immediately provided readouts.

Without providing evidence, Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate by using a "dirty bomb" - conventional explosives laced with radioactive material. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect Russian territory with its nuclear arsenal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the allegation. "Russian lies about Ukraine allegedly planning to use a 'dirty bomb' are as absurd as they are dangerous," he said, adding: "Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves."

In his nightly video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe, and Shoigu's "telephone carousel" made matters clear.

"Everyone understands full well," Zelenskyy said. "They understand who is the source of all the dirty things imaginable in this war."

A Russian missile strike on Sunday wiped out the top floor of an apartment block in Mykolaiv, sending shrapnel and debris across a plaza and into neighbouring buildings, smashing windows and cracking walls. Cars were crushed under rubble, Reuters witnessed. No fatalities were recorded.

"After the first blast, I tried to get out, but the door was stuck. After a minute or two, there was a second loud blast. Our door was blown into the corridor," said Oleksandr Mezinov, 50, who was woken from his bed by the blasts.

Ukraine shot down 14 Russian "kamikaze" drones over Mykolaiv overnight, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. The drones are designed to explode on impact and have hammered Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month.