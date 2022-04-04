Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a bicycle past a part of the Kremlin wall where the Russian national flag is projected, during celebrations of Russia Day in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

04 Apr 2022 09:47PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 09:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday (Apr 4) introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine.

The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.

It also ordered the Russian foreign ministry and other bodies to decide on introducing personal entry restrictions on "foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens or its legal entities".

Last month the Russian government approved a list of unfriendly countries including United States, Canada, Britain, EU states and Ukraine, among others.

The list also includes Singapore, South Korea and Japan. 

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Related:

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us