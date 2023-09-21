Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia-Iran ties have reached new level: Russian defence minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia-Iran ties have reached new level: Russian defence minister

Russia-Iran ties have reached new level: Russian defence minister
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu listens to Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh as they visit an Iranian aerospace industry's exhibition in Tehran, Iran, on Sep 20, 2023. (Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
Russia-Iran ties have reached new level: Russian defence minister
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, accompanied by Iran's high-rank military officials, visits an Iranian aerospace industry's exhibition in Tehran, Iran, on Sep 20, 2023. (Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
Russia-Iran ties have reached new level: Russian defence minister
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh at an Iranian aerospace industry's exhibition in Tehran, Iran, on Sep 20, 2023. (Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
21 Sep 2023 12:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday (Sep 20).

"We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

"Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."

Shoigu met Iran's top security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday and they talked about a wide range of topics, especially the developments in the Caucasus region, according to Iran's Nour News.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Russia's minister of defence also visited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Wednesday, where he met the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh while Iran's drones, missile and air defence systems were displayed to him

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Iran

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.