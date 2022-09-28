Russia issues new nuclear warning as contested Ukraine referendums end

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: An ally of President Vladimir Putin issued a stark new nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West on Tuesday (Sep 27) as Russia began releasing results of referendums it bills as a prelude to it annexing four Ukrainian regions.

But an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters Kyiv would not be swayed by nuclear threats or by the annexation votes, and would press on with plans to retake all territory occupied by invading Russian forces.

Europe was investigating on Tuesday what Germany and Denmark said were attacks which had caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea from two Russian pipelines at the centre of an energy standoff with Moscow. But it remained far from clear who might be behind the leaks.

Tuesday's nuclear warning by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, is one of several issued by Putin and his associates in recent weeks.

Diplomats say the nuclear sabre-rattling is an attempt by Moscow to scare the West into reducing its support for Kyiv by hinting at using a tactical nuclear weapon to defend the annexed territories of Ukraine.

For the first time Medvedev predicted that the NATO military alliance would not directly enter the Ukraine war even if Moscow struck Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

"I believe that NATO would not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario," Medvedev said in a post on Telegram. "The demagogues across the ocean and in Europe are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse."

Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak brushed aside the comments, telling Reuters in an interview: "We will continue our work to de-occupy our territory regardless.

"We believe the war can only end when we have liberated our territory in the internationally recognised borders of 1991. We have no other scenarios," he said.

Podolyak said the world's nuclear powers should warn Russia that any use of strategic or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be met with concrete action.

"SHAM" REFERENDUMS

Russian-installed officials in the four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.

The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said the chamber might consider the incorporation of the four regions into Russia on Oct 4.

Ukraine urged the EU to impose new punitive sanctions in response to votes it said were often carried out at gunpoint.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will introduce on Tuesday a resolution at the UN Security Council condemning the votes and urging member states not to recognise any altered status of Ukraine, a US official said.

Putin said on state TV the votes were designed to protect people from what he has called the persecution of ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers by Ukraine, something Kyiv denies.

"Saving people in all the territories where this referendum is being held is ... the focus of attention of our entire society and country," Putin said.

He earlier discussed with officials the mobilisation of farmers to fight in Ukraine, the latest step in a campaign he announced last week to support what Moscow calls its "special military operation" after this month's battlefield reverses.