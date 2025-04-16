Russia jails four journalists who covered Navalny

Shortly after ordering troops into Ukraine in 2022, Moscow passed sweeping military censorship laws that banned criticism of its army, forcing most of the country's independent media to leave the country.



The journalists sentenced on Tuesday rejected the charges of being associated with an extremist group.



Kravtsova, 34, is a photographer who worked for the independent SOTAvision outlet and uses the pen name Antonina Favorskaya.



She had covered Navalny's trials for two years and filmed his last appearance via video-link in court just two days before his death.



Video correspondents Gabov and Karelin are accused of preparing photos and video material for Navalny's social media channels.



Both had worked at times with international outlets - Gabov with Reuters and Karelin with the Associated Press and Deutsche Welle.



Kriger, 24, the youngest among the accused, covered political trials and protests for SOTAvision.



After the verdict, he said in court, "Everything will be fine. Everything will change. Those who sentenced me will be sitting here instead of me."