Russia joins China in suspending seafood imports from Japan

MOSCOW: Russia has joined China in imposing restrictions on the import of fish and seafood from Japan, Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday (Oct 16).

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August - a move that Tokyo says is safe - and was criticised by China, which subsequently banned all seafood imports from Japan.

Russia said the restrictions were imposed as a "precautionary measure" and would remain in place until comprehensive information showed the seafood is safe.

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Monday that Russia's ban had "no scientific basis, is unjust and regrettable", calling for it to be revoked, Kyodo news agency reported.

In a statement released on Monday before Russia announced its ban, Japan's foreign ministry said that it has provided Russia with additional information by Oct 15 following an online dialogue between the relevant state bodies on Oct 10.