Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response

Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Apr 20, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Alina Yarysh)

10 Jul 2023 07:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Russia said on Monday (Jul 10) that Ukrainian membership of the NATO military alliance would have very negative consequences for Europe's security architecture and that Moscow would respond firmly to any such step.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the alliance.

"You know the absolutely clear and consistent position of the Russian Federation that Ukraine's membership in NATO will have very, very negative consequences for the security architecture, the already half-destroyed security architecture in Europe. And it will be an absolute danger, a threat to our country, which will require from us a sufficiently clear and firm reaction," Peskov told reporters.

Russia launched its war in Ukraine last year, something it calls a "special military operation", after seeking and failing to obtain what it called "security guarantees" from the West that its neighbour would never be allowed to join NATO. The United States said the demand was a "non-starter", and Ukraine should be free to decide its own alliances.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has made clear that Kyiv will not become a member while war rages, and that the Vilnius summit will not issue a formal invitation.

Related:

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion NATO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.