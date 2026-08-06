Russian barrage on Kyiv kills 17 as Ukraine calls for more interceptors

A cloud of smoke hovered over the capital at sunrise, AFP journalists saw, after the attacks sparked fires in several locations in the region.



Over 40 people were wounded in the capital and its surrounding areas, local authorities said.



AFP journalists heard explosions in Kyiv after midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday), following Ukrainian air force warnings of incoming ballistic missiles.



One journalist reported seeing dark smoke and the acrid smell of burning lingering in the air hours later.

"WE WERE LUCKY TODAY"

"The night was so terrifying, so hard," Kyiv resident Natalia Reutska told AFP in the morning after the attack.



"We've gotten used to waking up thinking, 'we were lucky today,' and that's very scary," she added.



Ukraine did shoot down 98 of the 115 drones fired by Russia overnight, the air force said.



But it was unable to shoot down any of the missiles, preliminary statistics from the air force showed.



EU chief Ursula von der Leyen slammed "horrible atrocities". French President Emmanuel Macron called for heavier sanctions against Russia.



Kyiv can intercept the vast majority of drones, but still relies on supplies from allies to counter missiles.



Zelenskyy said the number of air-defence missiles supplied from allies had dropped threefold compared with 2025.



He has repeatedly warned about critical air-defence shortages, as Moscow fired a record number of missiles at Ukraine in July, an AFP analysis of Ukrainian air force data published Saturday showed.



There has been an uptick in civilian deaths in the conflict throughout 2026, the United Nations has reported, as the four-and-a-half-year war grinds on with no sign of a peace deal.



In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, a key target for the Kremlin, local authorities on Wednesday ordered hundreds of families with children to leave the major Ukrainian-held city of Kramatorsk.



"This is a difficult but necessary decision. The security situation is deteriorating, so it is unacceptable to leave children under the constant threat of Russian attacks," Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said.