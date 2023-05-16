Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on May 15, 2023. (Photo: AP/Libkos)

16 May 2023 03:39PM (Updated: 16 May 2023 03:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine: Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early on Tuesday (May 16) as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.

Russia's latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time”, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv Military Administration.

It is the eighth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

It also comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy concludes a whirlwind European tour to greet Ukraine's key wartime allies, which spurred an additional tranche of pledged military aid.

“According to preliminary information the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed,” said Popko, without providing an exact number of missiles shot down.

Debris fell across several districts in the capital. In the Solomyansky district, the debris caused a fire in a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished.

Debris set cars on fire and fell on the grounds of a zoo, but no losses were reported, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Related:

Source: AP/rc

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.