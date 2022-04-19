Russia launches major 'offensive' in eastern Ukraine, Moscow says air strikes hit dozens of military assets

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Moscow launched dozens of air strikes across eastern Ukraine overnight, its defence ministry said Tuesday (Apr 19), after Kyiv accused Russian forces of unleashing a major new offensive in the Donbas region.

Russia's defence ministry said that "high-precision air-based missiles" had hit 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbas while other air strikes "hit 60 military assets", including in towns close to the eastern frontline.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the move was a new stage of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation", Lavrov said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.

Ukraine's armed forces also confirmed that fighting had increased throughout the east just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had kicked off the widely anticipated offensive in the Donbas region on Monday.