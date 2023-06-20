Logo
Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west
World

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Jun 20, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

20 Jun 2023 12:31PM
Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities from east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.

The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 700,000 people and 70km from the border with the NATO country of Poland, said Russia hit a "critical infrastructure" in the city, sparking fire.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Yuri Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia's raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

There were no casualties reported in Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Kyiv's military administration said that its air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia's drone attack on the capital and the region.

The overall scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Source: Reuters/ga

