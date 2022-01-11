Kazakhstan leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

In Almaty, Kazakhstan's former capital and largest city, protesters set government buildings on fire and briefly seized the airport. By the weekend, the unrest has been largely quelled.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and insisted that his request for help to the CSTO was justified.

“When this decision was being made, we could have completely lost control over Almaty, which was being torn apart by terrorists.

Had we lost Almaty, we would have lost the capital and the entire country,” Tokayev told Kazakhstan's parliament on Tuesday.

The president said that the CSTO has largely completed its mission in the country and will start withdrawing its troops in two days, a process that will take no longer than 10 days.

Tokayev also appointed a new prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's government resigned last week in what was seen as one of several concessions aimed at mollifying the protesters, along with a 180-day cap on fuel prices and the ouster of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country's former longtime leader, from his influential post of head of the National Security Council.

Life in Almaty, which was affected by the violence the most, started returning to normal this week, with public transport resuming operation and malls reopening.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry on Tuesday reported that a total of 9,900 people were detained in the country over the unrest.