World

Russia may allow access to unregistered COVID-19 vaccines: Report
Russia may allow access to unregistered COVID-19 vaccines: Report

FILE PHOTO: Tatiana Kadochnikova, a GP, waits for recipients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination point opened in a Leroy Merlin hardware store in Belgorod, Russia August 10, 2021. Picture taken August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Nikolskaya

30 Sep 2021 04:40PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 04:40PM)
MOSCOW: Russians may soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines not registered in the country from clinics set up in a special economic zone, under a healthcare ministry proposal, Russian Kommersant daily reported on Thursday (Sep 30).

Many Western nations have not registered Russian vaccines such as Sputnik V and require visitors to have other shots that are not available to Russians, a situation that has prompted vaccine tourism.

According to the Kommersant report, the healthcare ministry has proposed allowing clinics set up in the Moscow International Medical Cluster to import vaccines made abroad, such as the Pfizer/BioNTech, or Moderna shots.

It was unclear whether and when the proposed regulations could be enacted.

The ministry had no immediate comment on the matter.

 

Source: Reuters

