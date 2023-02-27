Logo
Russia's Medvedev says arms supplies to Kyiv threaten global nuclear catastrophe
Russia's Medvedev says arms supplies to Kyiv threaten global nuclear catastrophe

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia on Jan 25, 2022. (File photo: Pool via REUTERS/Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova)

27 Feb 2023 10:24AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 10:24AM)
Russia's former president and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Monday (Feb 27) that the continued arms supply to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe, reiterating his threat of nuclear war over Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev's apocalyptic rhetoric has been seen as an attempt to deter the US-led NATO military alliance and Kyiv's Western allies from getting even more involved in the year-old war that has dealt Moscow setbacks on the battlefield.

The latest comments by Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, follow Putin's nuclear warning last week and his Sunday remarks casting Moscow's confrontation with the West as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people.

"Of course, the pumping in of weapons can continue ... and prevent any possibility of reviving negotiations," Medvedev said in remarks published in the daily Izvestia.

"Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals will certainly lead to a total fiasco. Loss for everyone. A collapse. Apocalypse. Where you forget for centuries about your former life, until the rubble ceases to emit radiation."

Source: Reuters/cm

