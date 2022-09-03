Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin

MOSCOW: Russians on Saturday (Sep 3) paid their final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in a ceremony held in Moscow without much fanfare and with President Vladimir Putin notably absent.

Hundreds of mourners lined up to quietly file past Gorbachev's open casket as it was flanked by honour guards under the Russian flag in Moscow's historic Hall of Columns.

The hall has long been used for the funerals of high officials in Russia and it was where the body of Joseph Stalin first lay in state during four days of national mourning after his death in 1953.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a "serious and long illness", the hospital where he was treated said.