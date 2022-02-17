Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West

MOSCOW: There is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, Western countries warned on Wednesday (Feb 16), as Estonia said battle groups were moving ahead of a likely attack to occupy "key terrain" contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback.

More armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital have been spotted, Britain's defence intelligence chief said in rare public comments.

Up to 7,000 more troops have moved to the border in recent days, including some arriving on Wednesday, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration said, without providing evidence.

World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Russia wants to stop Ukraine from ever joining the NATO military alliance.

Western nations have suggested arms control and confidence-building steps to defuse the standoff, which has prompted them to urge their citizens to leave Ukraine because an attack could come at any time. Russia denies it has any plans to invade.

"There's what Russia says. And then there's what Russia does. And we haven't seen any pullback of its forces," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on MSNBC.

"We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border."