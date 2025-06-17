Russian strikes kill 14 in 'horrific' attack on Kyiv

KYIV: Russian strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens in Kyiv in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (Jun 17) called "one of the most horrific attacks" on the capital.

The strike was one of the deadliest on Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, and came as direct peace talks between the two sides appeared to stall.

Zelenskyy said "an entire section of an apartment block" was destroyed and rescuers were searching under the rubble for possible survivors.

AFP journalists heard drones flying over the city and explosions ringing out as Ukrainian air defence systems opened fire during the Russian barrage.

Dozens of Kyiv residents were taking shelter in a metro station in central Kyiv, sleeping on mats, exchanging information on the drone and missile threat or reassuring pets, AFP journalists reported.

Residents in Kyiv told AFP the attack was one of the strongest in recent memory.

"It was probably the most hellish night in my memory for our neighbourhood," 20-year-old Ukrainian student Alina Shtompel told AFP.

"It is indescribably painful that our people are going through this right now."