Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Dnipro rises to 35

KYIV, Ukraine: The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said on Monday (Jan 16) as rescue operations continued.

"As of now, the enemy attack took the lives of 35 residents of the building, including two children. Thirty-nine people were saved, 75 were injured," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on social media.

He added that the "fate of another 35 residents of the building is unknown" as the search for survivors was continuing nearly 40 hours after the strike.

An earlier toll from rescuers had stood at 30.

About 1,700 people lived in the multi-storey building, with residents saying there were no military facilities at the site.

The reported death toll made it the deadliest attack in one place since a Sep 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project.