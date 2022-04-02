Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities: Local officials

LVIV: Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday (Apr 2), damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.

"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. "Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning."

Lunin later said at least four missiles hit two infrastructure objects in Poltava while, according to preliminary information, three enemy planes attacked the industrial facilities of Kremenchuk.