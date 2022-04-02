Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities: Local officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities: Local officials

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities: Local officials

Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv close to Kyiv, Ukraine on Apr 1, 2022. (Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

02 Apr 2022 02:06PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 02:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV: Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday (Apr 2), damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.

"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. "Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning."

Lunin later said at least four missiles hit two infrastructure objects in Poltava while, according to preliminary information, three enemy planes attacked the industrial facilities of Kremenchuk.

Related:

Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area's major cities.

There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb 24, calling the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two "special military operation".

In the Dnipro region in southwestern Ukraine, missiles hit an infrastructure facility, wounding two people and causing significant damage, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the region, said in an online post.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih a petrol station has been shelled, causing fire, he added.

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us