Russia says mobilised 300,000 reservists after Ukraine defeats

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday (Oct 28) that 300,000 reservists have been called up, with Moscow fighting to turn the tide after defeats in Ukraine have left the key southern city of Kherson in Kyiv's sights.

The announcement of the draft's completion came as Moscow's proxies said they had finished a pull-out of civilians from Kherson, which Ukrainian forces were pushing to recapture as winter closes in.

The city, which had a population of around 288,000 people before the fighting, was one of the first to fall to Moscow's troops in the early days of the February offensive and retaking it would mark a major milestone for Kyiv.

Faced with military losses, President Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of reservists in September, seeking to mobilise 300,000 people amid fighting in Ukraine.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Friday in a televised meeting that the call-up - which saw Russian men dashing for the borders to avoid the fighting - had hit its target.



According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits were already in Ukraine with 41,000 of them deployed to military units.

After making major gains in Ukraine's east and south, Kyiv's forces were preparing for a fierce battle to retake the main city in the southern Kherson region.