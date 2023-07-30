Three Ukrainian drones downed over Moscow: Russia defence ministry

MOSCOW: Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on Sunday (Jul 30), Russia's defence ministry said, in an attack that damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.

While one of the drones was shot down on the city's outskirts, two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.

Moscow and its environs, lying about 500km from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.

The attack reported on Sunday is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults - including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine - that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

The defence ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack".

"On the morning of Jul 30, the Kyiv regime's attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted," it said on Telegram.

"One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defence systems over the territory of the Odintsovo district of Moscow region.

"Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of Moscow-City's non-residential building complex."

Moscow-City is a commercial development in the west of the capital.