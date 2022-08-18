Forest fire smog hits Russian capital

MOSCOW: The Russian capital Moscow was on Thursday (Aug 18) hit by smog coming from forest fires in a nearby region in the midst of a summer heatwave.

Several aircraft and more than 470 people were working to put out the fires in the Ryazan region, about 250km southeast of Moscow, the emergencies ministry said.

The region's governor Pavel Malkov estimated on Wednesday that more than 800 hectares had been affected by the fires, however the international environmental group Greenpeace put the figure at more than 3,300 hectares.

On Thursday morning, Malkov said on social media three fires were still burning over an area of 181 hectares.

"There is a high probability that the fires were caused by human action. And the persistent heat and drought are creating favourable conditions for the fire to spread," Greenpeace said on Wednesday.

The NGO said that these forest and peat fires were burning through an area that was already affected by serious fires in 2010, which then caused weeks of suffocating smog in Moscow.