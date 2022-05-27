Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation: Finance minister

Russia needs huge financial resources for its military operation in Ukraine, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday (May 27), putting the amount of budget stimulus for the economy at 8 trillion roubles (US$120 billion).

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, which prompted the West to impose sanctions against Moscow that have already fanned inflation to near 18 per cent and pushed the country to the brink of recession.

"Money, huge resources are needed for the special operation," Siluanov said in a lecture at a Moscow financial university.

President Vladimir Putin this week ordered 10 per cent rises in pensions and the minimum wage to cushion Russians from inflation, but denied the economic problems were all linked to what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

The measures would cost the federal budget around 600 billion roubles this year and about 1 trillion roubles in 2023, Siluanov said earlier this week.