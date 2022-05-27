Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation: Finance minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation: Finance minister

Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation: Finance minister

Tanks of pro-Russian troops drive along a street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine May 26, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

27 May 2022 11:15PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 11:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia needs huge financial resources for its military operation in Ukraine, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday (May 27), putting the amount of budget stimulus for the economy at 8 trillion roubles (US$120 billion).

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, which prompted the West to impose sanctions against Moscow that have already fanned inflation to near 18 per cent and pushed the country to the brink of recession.

"Money, huge resources are needed for the special operation," Siluanov said in a lecture at a Moscow financial university.

President Vladimir Putin this week ordered 10 per cent rises in pensions and the minimum wage to cushion Russians from inflation, but denied the economic problems were all linked to what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

The measures would cost the federal budget around 600 billion roubles this year and about 1 trillion roubles in 2023, Siluanov said earlier this week.

Related:

On Friday, Siluanov also defended capital controls and asset freezes for foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries that Moscow imposed in response to western sanctions.

"We will keep the investments that were made by foreigners from unfriendly countries in Russia in the same way as they will keep our gold and forex reserves," Siluanov said, referring to the western move to freeze around US$300 billion worth of Russia's international reserves it accumulated over years.

Siluanov said restrictions on capital moves for foreign investors could remain in place until either sanctions are lifted or reserves are unfrozen.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us