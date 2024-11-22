Russia gave North Korea anti-air missiles in exchange for troops: Seoul security chief

SEOUL: Russia gave North Korea anti-air missiles in exchange for deploying troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's top security advisor said on Friday (Nov 22).

The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology and battle experience for his troops in return.

Asked what Seoul believes Pyongyang has received for the troops, top security advisor Shin Won-sik said: "It has been identified that equipment and anti-aircraft missiles aimed at reinforcing Pyongyang's vulnerable air defense system have been delivered to North Korea."

Speaking to local broadcaster SBS, Shin added that North Korea has received "various forms of economic support" and "following the failure (launch) on May 27, North Korea has been working on satellite-related technology".

Experts have previously said that in return for the troops, North Korea was likely aiming to acquire military technology, ranging from surveillance satellites to submarines, as well as possible security guarantees from Moscow.

North Korean leader Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a strategic partnership treaty in June, during the Kremlin chief's visit.

It obligates both states to provide military assistance "without delay" in the case of an attack on the other and to cooperate internationally to oppose Western sanctions.

Putin hailed the deal as a "breakthrough document".