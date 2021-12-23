Russia is not readying military invasion of Ukraine, Russian envoy tells paper

BERLIN: Russia is not preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, its ambassador to the European Union was quoted as saying on Thursday (Dec 23), after Moscow unnerved the West with a massive troop build-up on its territory close to the Ukrainian border.

Vladimir Chizhov told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview that Russia wanted to support Russian-speaking people and compatriots living in other countries, but he added that Moscow never said it wanted to use military means for this.

"Russia is not planning an attack against any country. I can assure you that no Russian troops are currently preparing for an invasion of Ukraine," Chizhov was quoted as saying.