Russia's offer for talks with Ukraine is diplomacy 'at the barrel of a gun': US State Department

WASHINGTON: Russia's offer for talks with Ukraine is an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun", State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday (Feb 25), saying Russia must stop its bombing in Ukraine if it is serious about diplomacy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that Russia was ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks.

Russia had attempted to engage in "a pretense of diplomacy" even as it prepared to invade Ukraine this week, Price told reporters at a news briefing.

"Now we see Moscow suggesting that diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun, or as Moscow's rockets, mortars, artillery target the Ukrainian people," he said. "This is not real diplomacy. Those are not the conditions for real diplomacy."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had attempted to talk to Putin "but his outstretched hand at every turn was met now by silence, and now bombs", Price said.