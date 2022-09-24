Russia toughens penalty for voluntary surrender, refusal to fight

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (Sep 24) signed amendments toughening penalties for voluntary surrender, desertion and refusal to fight by up to 10 years in prison, just days after ordering a partial mobilisation

MOSCOW:

The announcement of the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday sparked protests across Russia and a fresh exodus out of the country.

A day before, Russia's parliament had approved amendments toughening penalties for military crimes in times of mobilisation.

Now that the legislation is signed, servicemen who desert, surrender "without authorisation", refuse to fight or disobey orders can face up to 10 years imprisonment.

Looting will be punishable by 15 years imprisonment.

The changes come as the Kremlin seeks to bolster the ranks of its army fighting a military operation in Ukraine.