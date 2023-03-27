Russian plan for nukes in Belarus raises questions

PARIS: The Kremlin's announcement that it will station nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally Belarus echoes US practice in Europe, but doubts remain over how far Russia will take the plan.

Opting to rattle the nuclear sabre yet again following his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is shoring up his tough image at home and attempting to raise the pressure on Kyiv's Western allies, analysts say.

But governments and experts alike see little prospect of the move changing the course of the conflict.

APING US?

Putin announced on Saturday (Mar 25) that "tactical" - or short-range - nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus, which borders Ukraine as well as EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

He said that "the United States has been doing this for decades ... on the territory of their allies".

Putin said he spoke to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and said "we agreed to do the same".

Washington has long held nuclear warheads in Europe, capable of being loaded onto missiles or aircraft operated by some NATO allies: Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

As for the Kremlin, "we already knew that Russia was moving towards adopting a 'NATO-like' nuclear sharing arrangement with Belarus", said Jeffrey Lewis, a US non-proliferation expert, on Twitter.

"This is nothing new."