Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant, opts for blockade instead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant, opts for blockade instead

Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant, opts for blockade instead

A view shows buildings damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine Apr 19, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

21 Apr 2022 03:46PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Apr 21) ordered the Russian military to cancel plans to storm the Azovstal plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and said he wanted it to continue to be hermetically blockaded instead.

Putin gave the order to Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister, who had previously told Putin that more than 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were still holed up in the vast plant, which has a large underground component to it.

"I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary," Putin told Shoigu in a televised meeting at the Kremlin. "I order you to cancel it."

Putin said his decision not to storm the Azovstal plant was motivated by the desire to safeguard the lives of Russian soldiers.

"There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities," he said. "Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot pass through."

Putin also called on the remaining Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal who had not yet surrendered, saying Russia would treat them with respect and would provide medical assistance to those injured.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion (637691

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us