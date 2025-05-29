Logo
World

Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks
Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a statement to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 11, 2025. Sergey Bobylev/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

29 May 2025 12:57AM
MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday (May 28) it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kyiv at a new round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have accelerated in recent weeks, with the two sides meeting for their first face-to-face talks in over three years earlier this month in Istanbul.

"Our delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during a second round of direct talks in Istanbul on Monday, June 2," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"I would like to once again express our gratitude to our Turkish partners for providing a hospitable venue, as confirmed yesterday by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his visit to Moscow," Lavrov added.

Medinsky, a Russian political scientist and former culture minister, led Russia's negotiating team during the first round of talks on May 16.

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on both sides to broker an end to the three-year conflict.

Source: AFP/fs

