Russia pummels Kyiv in latest deadly daytime attack

Kyiv cultural sites, government buildings and schools have all been targeted before, according to Ukrainian authorities.



The academy called the attack "Russian terror" and "barbarity", targeting "peaceful people who were simply at their workplaces ... Ukrainian science, education and culture".



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a separate strike in the capital hit a medical facility.



Elsewhere, Russian strikes killed four and wounded at least 19 at a business centre in the central city of Dnipro while authorities reported an unspecified number of fatalities in a strike on a residential area in eastern Kharkiv.



Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said Russian forces damaged an ice cream factory in the Zhytomyr region west of Kyiv, and residential buildings in Sumy, in the north, Rivne, in the northwest, and southern Odesa.



Thirty civilians were wounded, three of them seriously, in strikes on Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, the regional military administration said.



"The danger persists in many regions. The enemy is intensifying its terror. I urge citizens not to ignore the alerts and to stay in safe places whenever possible," warned Koretsky.