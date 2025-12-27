Russia pummels Kyiv ahead of Zelenskyy's US visit

KYIV: Russia pummelled Ukraine's capital with drones and missiles on Saturday (Dec 27), killing a woman and cutting power to hundreds of thousands, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest talks with United States leader Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said the attack showed Russia did not want to end its invasion launched in February 2022 that has left tens of thousands dead.

Ahead of the Ukrainian president's talks in Florida with Trump on Sunday, Russia said Kyiv and its EU backers were trying to "torpedo" a US-brokered plan to stop the fighting.

On top of the fatality, the barrage of drones and missiles wounded dozens and cut power and heating to hundreds of thousands of Kyiv region residents during freezing temperatures, Ukrainian authorities said.

Zelenskyy said some 500 drones and 40 missiles pounded the capital and its surrounding region.

"Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals (missiles) and Shaheds (drones) speak for them," he said.

"They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world," he added.