Russia pushed closer to brink of default after US payment licence expires

WASHINGTON: The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default on Wednesday (Mar 25) by not extending its license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department late on Tuesday it would let lapse a license which expired at 12.01am ET on Wednesday and allowed Russia to make interest and maturity payments on its sovereign debt to US persons.

That waiver has allowed Russia to keep up government debt payments, but its expiry now appears to make a default inevitable on at least some its US$40 billion of international bonds - Russia's first major external one for more than a century.

Western sanctions imposed after the Kremlin's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, and countermeasures from Moscow, have complicated the movement of money across borders, yet Russia has made a conscious effort to keep paying bondholders.

But with almost US$2 billion worth of payments falling due before year-end, it may soon run out of road.

"If the bondholders don't get their money when the money is due, factoring in any grace periods that apply, Russia will be in default on a sovereign debt," said Jay Auslander, a partner at law firm Wilk Auslander. "With the waiver gone, there seems to be no way for bondholders to get paid."

On Friday, Russia had rushed forward payments on two international bonds - one denominated in euros and one in dollars - a week before their due date.

Moscow's National Settlement Depository (NSD), where the bonds with interest due May 27 get settled, said it had received the hard currency needed to make the payment and would do so on Friday, though gave no further detail on how this would be executed.

But it is unclear if the payments will ever make their way through the plumbing of international financial markets to foreign creditors. One Asia-based bondholder said the payment had not arrived in the firm's account by Wednesday. Russia has a 30-day grace period on the two payments.

THE SMALL PRINT

The varied terms under which Russia's bonds were issued in recent years may however mean a default might not be imminent.

Russia has broadly three tiers of international bonds: legacy ones issued with offshore settlement provisions, then those issued after Moscow was sanctioned over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, which settle in Moscow at the NSD and have alternative hard-currency payment provisions. Lastly, there are recently issued bonds which settle at the NSD and also have an additional provision for payment in roubles.