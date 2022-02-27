Logo
Russia's Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about authorising a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region during a special televised address on Russian state TV, in Moscow, Russia, Feb 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Image: Reuters TV/Russian Pool)

27 Feb 2022 09:33PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 09:45PM)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing aggressive statements by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

"As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension - I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country," Putin said on state television. 

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates. 

Source: Reuters/zl

