Russia to 'radically' reduce military activity around Kyiv
Russia to 'radically' reduce military activity around Kyiv

(Photo: AFP/File/Sergei SUPINSKY)

29 Mar 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 08:57PM)
ISTANBUL: Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators said Tuesday (Mar 29).

"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field ... a decision has been made to radically ... reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernihiv," Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion" at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also said that Putin could meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"After today's meaningful discussion we have agreed on and propose a solution, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the foreign ministers initialling the treaty," Medinsky added.

"On the condition of quick work on the agreement and finding the required compromise, the possibility to make peace will become much closer," he said.

Source: AFP/nh

