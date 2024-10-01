Russia is ready for long confrontation with US, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW: Russia must prepare for a long confrontation with the United States and has sent repeated warnings to Washington over the crisis in relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The 2-1/2-year-old Ukraine war has triggered the gravest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis - considered to be the closest the two Cold War superpowers came to intentional nuclear war.

The conflict is entering what Russian officials say is the most dangerous phase to date. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been urging Kyiv's allies for months to let Ukraine fire longer-range Western missiles deep into Russia to limit Moscow's ability to launch attacks.

Ryabkov, who oversees arms control and relations with Washington, said Moscow had no illusions about relations, given the "bipartisan anti-Russian consensus" in the United States.

"We must prepare for a long-term confrontation with this country. We are ready for this in every sense," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA.

"We are sending all the warning signals to our opponent so that it does not underestimate our determination," Ryabkov said.

President Vladimir Putin warned the West last week that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it was struck with conventional missiles, and that Moscow would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack.