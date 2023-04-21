Logo
World

Russia regional governor quits after son dodges extradition to US
FILE PHOTO-Governor of Krasnoyarsk Region Alexander Uss attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

21 Apr 2023 05:59AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 05:59AM)
The governor of the giant Russian territory of Krasnoyarsk has quit, authorities said on Thursday (Apr 20), shortly after his businessman son dodged Italian authorities trying to extradite him to the United States and fled to Russia.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree accepting the resignation of Alexander Uss but gave no details.

His son, Artem Uss, was due to face charges in the US for shipping oil from Venezuela in breach of sanctions, and for bank fraud. An Italian court allowed him out on house arrest last month but he quickly fled.

Italy's justice minister has begun disciplinary action against three judges who granted Uss house arrest, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Artem Uss told Russia's RIA news agency that the US charges against him were politically motivated.

The territory of Krasnoyarsk covers just under 2.4 million sq km in Siberia.

Source: Reuters/ec

