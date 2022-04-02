Russia retreats in northern Ukraine as Red Cross heads for Mariupol

KYIV: Ukraine on Saturday (Apr 2) said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv as the Red Cross prepared for a fresh evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Russian forces now appear to be focusing attacks in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private cars.

"Russia is prioritising a different tactic: Falling back on the east and south," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.

He said that, while Russian forces appeared to be pulling back from Kyiv and Chernihiv, their aim was to "control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up there in a powerful way".

"Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive (Russia) out," he said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian tanks into Russia's pro-Western neighbour on Feb 24 and Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far.

More than 10 million have had to flee their homes.

JOURNALIST KILLED "WITH TWO SHOTS"

Pope Francis spoke of "icy winds of war" again sweeping over Europe as he brought up the conflict at the outset of his trip to Malta on Saturday.

"Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts," the pope said.

A visit to the Ukrainian capital was still on the table," he added.

In Kyiv, the government confirmed that the body of a well-known photographer, Maks Levin, had been found near a village in the region around the capital that had been caught up in the fighting.

"According to preliminary information, unarmed Maxim Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small fire arms," prosecutors said in a statement on Telegram.

Levin, a 40-year-old father of four, had been reported missing on Mar 13 and the body was found near Guta Mezhygirksa on Apr 1, officials said.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders said six journalists have been killed in the conflict so far, adding: "Targeting journalists is a war crime."

The International Criminal Court has already opened a probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Former war crimes prosecutor Carla Del Ponte said in an interview published on Saturday that the ICC should issue an arrest warrant for Putin.

"Putin is a war criminal," Del Ponte, who came to prominence investigating war crimes in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, told the Le Temps daily.