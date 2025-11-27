Russia rules out big concessions on Ukraine as leak shows Witkoff advised Moscow

MOSCOW: Russia will make no big concessions on a peace plan for Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday (Nov 26), after a leaked recording of a call involving US envoy Steve Witkoff showed he had advised Moscow on how to pitch to Donald Trump.

Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow next week with other senior US officials for talks with Russian leaders about a possible plan to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was ready to advance the US-backed framework for ending the war and to discuss disputed points with the US president in talks that he said should include European allies.

Kyiv and its European allies are worried that details of the plan leaked last week show it bows to key Russian demands, barring Ukraine's NATO entry, enshrining Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and limiting the size of Ukraine's army.

PEACE PLAN CAUGHT KYIV OFF GUARD

US policy toward the war in Ukraine has veered widely since the summer. Trump's hastily arranged Alaska summit with Putin spurred worries that Washington was prepared to accept many Russian demands, but ultimately resulted in more US pressure on Russia.

The latest peace proposal caught many in Washington, Europe and Kyiv off guard, stirring anxiety that Trump might be willing to push Ukraine to sign a peace deal heavily tilted towards Moscow.

The plan, and the leaked Witkoff call, prompted unusually harsh criticism from Trump's fellow Republicans, who have generally marched in lockstep with the president since he began his second term.