World

Russia says initial talks with US in Geneva 'complex but businesslike'
Russia says initial talks with US in Geneva 'complex but businesslike'

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo

10 Jan 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 05:08AM)
MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that preliminary talks with a top US diplomat in Geneva late on Sunday (Jan 9) on the eve of a crucial meeting had been "complex but businesslike", Russian news agencies reported.

Russian and US diplomats are due to meet for talks in the Swiss city on Monday amid fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Moscow is hoping to extract security guarantees from the West.

"The conversation was complex, it couldn't be easy. It was businesslike in principle. I don't think we'll waste time in vain tomorrow," Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying after his first contact with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman before the formal meeting on Monday.

He used the word "amazing" to describe their conversation, but it was not clear if the veteran diplomat, whose rhetoric in recent weeks has been consistently hawkish, was speaking ironically.

Source: Reuters

